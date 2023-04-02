More than 200 safely evacuated in smoke incident at Russian coal mine















MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - A total of 229 workers were evacuated from a coal mine in southern Russia on Sunday after it filled with smoke, a local official said, adding that there were no casualties.

It was unclear what caused the incident, which happened at a depth of nearly 200 metres (650 feet) at the Obukhovskaya mine in the city of Zverevo.

Reporting by Marina Bobrova and Mark Trevelyan Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.