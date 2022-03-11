1 minute read
More than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine, UN says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
GENEVA, March 11 (Reuters) - More than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine as of March 11, the U.N. migration agency said on its website on Friday.
That represents around 200,000 additional refugees since the International Organisation for Migration's last report through to March 10. read more
Separately, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Friday that at least 1.85 million people were displaced within Ukraine.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Michael Shields and Emma Farge; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.