More than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine, UN says

Children are seen at a temporary shelter in Chotyniec, Poland March 10, 2022. Michal Ryniak/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

GENEVA, March 11 (Reuters) - More than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine as of March 11, the U.N. migration agency said on its website on Friday.

That represents around 200,000 additional refugees since the International Organisation for Migration's last report through to March 10. read more

Separately, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Friday that at least 1.85 million people were displaced within Ukraine.

Reporting by Michael Shields and Emma Farge; Editing by Alex Richardson

