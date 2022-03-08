More than 291,000 Ukrainians fled to Romania since Russian invasion

People arrive by ferry after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing, Romania, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

BUCHAREST, March 8 (Reuters) - A total of 291,081 Ukrainians have fled to Romania since a Russian invasion on Feb. 24, including 29,636 on Monday, border police data showed on Tuesday.

Of them, a little over 82,000 were still in Romania, including some 30,000 children. On Monday, the government approved legislation enabling Ukrainian children to enroll in Romanian schools.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Luiza Ilie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.