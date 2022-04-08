1 minute read
More than 30 killed, 100 wounded in Russian rocket strike on Ukrainian station - rail company
April 8 (Reuters) - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 were wounded in a Russian rocket strike in east Ukraine on Friday as civilians tried to evacuate to safer parts of the country, the state railway company said.
Reporting By Natalia Znets, Editing by Timothy Heritage
