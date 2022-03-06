More than 360 civilians confirmed killed in Ukraine so far, U.N. says

ZURICH, March 6 (Reuters) - At least 364 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in Ukraine since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24, and another 759 wounded, although the true numbers are probably "considerably higher", a U.N. monitoring mission said on Sunday.

The updated figures, relating to casualties through March 5, added a further 13 deaths and 52 injuries to the casualties that the monitors from the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported on Saturday. read more

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.