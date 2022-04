Ukrainian refugees walk after crossing the Ukraine-Poland border, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Medyka near Przemysl, Poland, April 10, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

OSLO, April 20 (Reuters) - The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 is now 5,010,971, the United Nations' Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Karlotta Weber, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.