More than 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine, says UNHCR
BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - More than 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24, the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported on Monday.
The statistics are compiled from a variety of sources, mainly data provided by authorities from official border crossing points, the UNHCR said.
Reporting by Rachel More
