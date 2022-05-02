More than 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine, says UNHCR

A woman and child walk after crossing from Ukraine to Romania, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing point in Siret, Romania April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic/File Photo

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - More than 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24, the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported on Monday.

The statistics are compiled from a variety of sources, mainly data provided by authorities from official border crossing points, the UNHCR said.

Reporting by Rachel More

