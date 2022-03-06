1 minute read
More than 64 people detained at anti-war protests in Russia -protest monitor
LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - More than 64 people have been detained at anti-war protests in Russia's Far East and eastern Siberia, OVD-Info protest monitor said.
The monitoring group said people were detained at protests in the Russian Pacific port city of Vladivostok and the Siberian city of Irkutsk.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the information. Reuters was unable to reach spokesmen for the police in either city.
