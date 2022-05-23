More than 6.5 million people have fled Ukraine, U.N. agency says

Ukrainian refugees from Mariupol region board a bus bound for Poland, at a registration and humanitarian aid center for internally displaced people, amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - More than 6.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion in late February, the U.N. refugee agency said.

Since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 6,538,998 refugees have left Ukraine, with the majority of them entering Poland.

Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel

