More than 6.5 million people have fled Ukraine, U.N. agency says
BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - More than 6.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion in late February, the U.N. refugee agency said.
Since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 6,538,998 refugees have left Ukraine, with the majority of them entering Poland.
