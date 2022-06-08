More than 7 million border crossings registered from Ukraine - UN agency

Ukrainian refugees from Mariupol region board a bus bound for Poland, at a registration and humanitarian aid center for internally displaced people, amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - More than 7 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since war broke out there, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

A total of 7,023,559 border crossings have been recorded since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, the agency's tally showed on Wednesday.

The number of individual refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe stood at 4,712,076, with Poland, Russia and Moldova among the top host countries, it said.

Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.