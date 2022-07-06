More than 8.79 million people crossed border from Ukraine since Feb. 24 - UN agency

People fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine change trains at Euroterminal to be transferred to temporary accommodation centers around the country, in Slawkow, Poland March 5, 2022. Grzegorz Celejewski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - More than 8.79 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since Russia's invasion in late February, the U.N. refugee agency said on Wednesday.

On its website, the agency said 8.793 million people had made the crossing since Feb. 24.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.