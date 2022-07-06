1 minute read
More than 8.79 million people crossed border from Ukraine since Feb. 24 - UN agency
BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - More than 8.79 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since Russia's invasion in late February, the U.N. refugee agency said on Wednesday.
On its website, the agency said 8.793 million people had made the crossing since Feb. 24.
