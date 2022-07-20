More than 9.5 million border crossings from Ukraine since invasion: UN agency

Ukrainian families sit as they are helped by members of the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (CEAR) after they arrived as refugees to Spain from Ukraine, at a Ukrainian refugees reception centre in Malaga, southern Spain, April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - The number of border crossings from Ukraine has surpassed 9.5 million for the first time since Russia invaded the country, the UN Refugee Agency reported on Wednesday.

A total of 9,547,969 border crossings from Ukraine have been recorded since Feb. 24, the agency's tally showed on Wednesday.

Reporting by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams

