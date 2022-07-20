1 minute read
More than 9.5 million border crossings from Ukraine since invasion: UN agency
BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - The number of border crossings from Ukraine has surpassed 9.5 million for the first time since Russia invaded the country, the UN Refugee Agency reported on Wednesday.
A total of 9,547,969 border crossings from Ukraine have been recorded since Feb. 24, the agency's tally showed on Wednesday.
Reporting by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams
