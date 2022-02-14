More U.S. F-15 fighter jets land in Poland, says minister

WARSAW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - An additional eight U.S. F-15 fighter jets landed in Poland on Monday, the Polish defence minister said, amid mounting tensions in eastern Europe after Russia massed troops near its border with Ukraine.

"More American F-15 fighters landed today at the base in Lask," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. "Eight aircraft will join those that came to Poland last week."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Marek Strzelecki Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.