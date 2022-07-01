Moroccan and Briton appeal death sentences in separatist-controlled east Ukraine

A still image, taken from footage of the Supreme Court of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, shows Britons Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun captured by Russian forces during a military conflict in Ukraine, in a courtroom cage at a location given as Donetsk, Ukraine, in a still image from a video released June 7, 2022. Supreme Court of Donetsk People's Republic/Handout via REUTERS

July 1 (Reuters) - A Moroccan and a British fighter sentenced to death by a Russian-backed separatist court in east Ukraine for fighting for Ukrainian forces have appealed against their sentences, the Russian state news agency TASS reported on Friday.

TASS said the Supreme Court of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a territory recognised only by Russia and Syria, had received appeals from lawyers for Brahim Saadoun and Shaun Pinner.

It said another condemned Briton, Aiden Aslin, had not yet submitted an appeal, citing Aslin's lawyer.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.