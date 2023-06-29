Morocco recalls ambassador to Sweden in protest at Koran burning

June 29 (Reuters) - Morocco recalled its ambassador to Sweden for an indefinite period after a man tore up and burned a Koran outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday, the state news agency said.

Morocco's foreign ministry also summoned Sweden's chargé d'affaires in Rabat on Wednesday and expressed the kingdom's "strong condemnation of this attack and its rejection of this unacceptable act", the state news agency said.

Reporting by Hatem Maher and Alaa Sweilam; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.