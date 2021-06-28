Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Moscow cafes turn away the unvaccinated as COVID cases surge

A man uses a tablet as he sits on a terrace at a cafe in Moscow, Russia March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Customers had to start showing QR-codes to get their coffees in Moscow on Monday, under new rules requiring cafes to only serve people who could show proof of vaccination, immunity or a negative COVID test.

The new restrictions, which also cover drinks and meals in bars and restaurants, came into force as authorities scrambled to contain a surge of infections in the capital.

"The coronavirus situation in Moscow remains extremely difficult," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told the TASS news agency.

"Over the past week we have broken new records for the number of hospitalisations, people in intensive care, and deaths from the coronavirus."

Under the rules, customers will have to present a QR-code on their phones showing they have been vaccinated, had an infection indicating immunity or have recently tested negative, before getting served.

Businesses can still serve customers without a QR-code on outdoor terraces and verandas until July 12.

Russia reported 21,650 new coronavirus infections on Monday, including 7,246 in Moscow, and 611 deaths related to COVID-19 across the country.

Officials have blamed the surge on the highly infectious Delta variant and slow progress with vaccinations.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday 21 million people had been vaccinated out of a population of 144 million.

Reporting by Moscow burough; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens

