Moscow denies reports that North Korea is supplying weapons to Russia

Summary This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.















MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Moscow on Wednesday denied reports that North Korea was supplying weapons to Russia, saying the claims were "false from start to finish."

U.S. National Security spokesperson John Kirby said last week that Washington had information that North Korea was covertly supplying Russia with a "significant" number of artillery shells for use in Ukraine.

Reporting by Reuters











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.