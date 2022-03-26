1 minute read
Moscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading in normal mode on Monday -central bank
March 26 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Saturday that the Moscow Exchange will resume trading on Monday, with shares and bonds in normal mode.
It said the trading session will last from 9:50 a.m. until 1:50 p.m. Moscow time (0650-1050 GMT).
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexander Smith
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.