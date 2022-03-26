Moscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading in normal mode on Monday -central bank

A board with the logo is on display outside the office of the Moscow Exchange in the capital city of Moscow, Russia March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 26 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Saturday that the Moscow Exchange will resume trading on Monday, with shares and bonds in normal mode.

It said the trading session will last from 9:50 a.m. until 1:50 p.m. Moscow time (0650-1050 GMT).

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexander Smith

