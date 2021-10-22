Skip to main content

Europe

Moscow expects record number of COVID-19 cases in coming days - report

1 minute read

People wait to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin expects COVID-19 infections to hit new records in the Russian capital either at the end of this week or early next week, the Interfax news agency quoted him as saying on Friday.

Moscow will reimpose a partial lockdown from Oct. 28, with only essential shops including pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open, as Russia reports record numbers of new cases and deaths from COVID-19. read more

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

