Moscow opens investigation after reports Ukrainian shell exploded in Russia

A border guard walks with a dog at the Matveyev Kurgan border checkpoint in the Rostov region, Russia February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia's Investigative Committee opened an investigation on Saturday into Russian media reports that a Ukrainian shell exploded in Russia's region of Rostov about 1 km from the border, the law enforcement agency said on its website.

Reports of the incident were carried earlier by Russia's RIA and TASS news agency who cited an unnamed law enforcement source.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

