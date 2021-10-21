Skip to main content

Moscow to reintroduce lockdown measures from Oct. 28 to combat COVID-19 case surge

People line up to receive a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in the State Department Store, GUM, in central Moscow, Russia January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Moscow will reintroduce lockdown measures from Oct. 28 to combat surging COVID-19 cases, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, with all shops, bars and restaurants due to close, except those selling essential goods, such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday approved a nationwide week-long workplace shutdown from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 and said regional leaders could introduce other measures at their discretion. read more

Russia reported a record daily high of both coronavirus-related deaths and new COVID-19 infections on Thursday.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova

