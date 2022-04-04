Skip to main content
Moscow to respond to expulsion of its diplomats from France -Interfax

1 minute read

General view of the Russian embassy in Paris, France, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

April 4 (Reuters) - Moscow will respond to France's decision to expel Russian diplomats, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian foreign ministry.

France has decided to expel many Russian diplomatic staff, echoing a similar action taken by Germany, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.