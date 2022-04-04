Moscow to respond to expulsion of its diplomats from Germany - Interfax

April 4 (Reuters) - Moscow will respond to Germany's decision to expel 40 Russian diplomats, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian foreign ministry.

Germany decided on Monday to declare undesirable a "significant number" of officials at the Russian embassy, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, adding that Berlin would also boost its support to Ukraine's armed forces. read more

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by William Maclean

