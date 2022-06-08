Moscow to respond to French ban against some Russian TV channels - official

June 8 (Reuters) - Moscow will respond to France's decision to ban some Russian television channels, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The Foreign Ministry will react to such actions, and a response to this will be given," Zakharova told reporters, without elaborating.

Russia on Monday warned U.S. news organisations they risked being stripped of their accreditation unless the treatment of Russian journalists in the United States improves, according to sources with knowledge of the matter. read more

Reporting by Reuters

