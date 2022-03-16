Moscow to retaliate against Montenegro over expulsion of Russian diplomat -RIA

March 16 (Reuters) - Russia will respond to Montenegro's decision to declare a Russian diplomat persona non grata, Yuri Pilipson, director of the Fourth European department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying on Wednesday.

Montenegro cited violations of diplomatic norms for its March 4 action in ordering the Russian diplomat to leave the country. read more

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

