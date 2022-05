Moscow says it is preparing measures against English-language media in Russia

A general view on the headquarters of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 25 (Reuters) - Moscow is working on measures against English-language media in response to "unfriendly actions" by foreign governments towards Russian media, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Zakharova said Russia was preparing measures against "Anglo-Saxon media", using a term Russian officials often use to refer to the English-speaking world.

