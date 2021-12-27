Moscow sees threat of new missile crisis as serious - RIA cites formin

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov arrives for a meeting with a U.S. special envoy in Vienna, Austria June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Moscow considers the threat of a new missile crisis as serious, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Monday amid a standoff between Russia and Western powers over Ukraine.

Throughout the crisis, Russia has veered between harsh rhetoric, calls for dialogue and dire warnings, with Ryabkov repeatedly comparing the situation to the 1962 Cuban missile crisis when the world stood on the brink of nuclear war. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.