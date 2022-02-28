Skip to main content
Moscow warns against supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine

1 minute read
MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that those supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine will bear responsibility should they be used during Russia's military campaign there.

The ministry added that the steps the European Union has taken against Russia will not be left without a harsh response.

