Moscow's response to Lithuania over transit ban won't be only diplomatic -official

June 22 (Reuters) - Moscow's response to Lithuania's ban on the transit of goods sanctioned by the EU to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad will not be exclusively diplomatic but practical in nature, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"One of the main questions has been about whether the response would be exclusively diplomatic. The answer: no," Maria Zakharova said at her weekly briefing. "The response will not be diplomatic but practical."

Zakharova would not elaborate on the nature of the practical measures Russia planned to take against Lithuania.

