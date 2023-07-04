Moscow's Vnukovo airport temporarily restricts landings and takeoffs

July 4 (Reuters) - Landings and takeoffs at Moscow's Vnukovo airport were restricted on Tuesday morning "for technical reasons beyond the control of the airport," Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, or Rosaviatsiya, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Restrictions were in place until 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), the agency said. It added that a number of flights were diverted to other airports.

It also said that other Moscow airports were functioning normally.

It was not immediately known whether the changes were related to a number of drones being intercepted early on Tuesday near Moscow.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Jacqueline Wong















