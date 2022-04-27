MSCI eastern Europe stocks index drops after Russia cuts gas to Poland, Bulgaria

The MSCI logo is seen in this June 20, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

April 27 (Reuters) - MSCI's emerging market eastern Europe equity index dropped as much as 1.2% in early trading on Wednesday after Russia cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.

This is the fifth trading session in a row with falls for the index, which is down 15% in April alone and at its lowest since 1998, according to Refintiv data

Energy giant Gazprom has halted supplies for not paying back in rubles, adding that company clients are still getting the fuel in line with their needs.

Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Karin Strohecker

