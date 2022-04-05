MSF says its team witnessed bombing during Mykolaiv hospital visit

A woman cries as she waits for news of her relative, in front of a destroyed Ukrainian government administration building following a bombing, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

GENEVA, April 5 (Reuters) - Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said in a statement on Tuesday that its team witnessed bombings during a hospital visit on April 4 in Mykolaiv, Ukraine and managed to take cover and escape unharmed.

"Several explosions took place in close proximity to our staff over the course of about 10 minutes," said Michel-Olivier Lacharité, MSF head of mission in Ukraine. "As they were leaving the area, the MSF team saw injured people and at least one dead body."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.