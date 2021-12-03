Europe
Mubadala signs an agreement with French economy and finance ministry to invest 1.4 bln euros- tweet
1 minute read
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Mubadala (MUDEV.UL), Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund, signed an agreement with the French ministry of economy and finance to invest 1.4 billion euros ($1.58 billion) in French funds on Friday, the Abu Dhabi media office said in a tweet.
($1 = 0.8842 euros)
Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.