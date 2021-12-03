Mubadala signs an agreement with French economy and finance ministry to invest 1.4 bln euros- tweet

A view shows the financial and business district of La Defense and the Grande Arche building-monument in La Defense, near Paris, France, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Mubadala (MUDEV.UL), Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund, signed an agreement with the French ministry of economy and finance to invest 1.4 billion euros ($1.58 billion) in French funds on Friday, the Abu Dhabi media office said in a tweet.

($1 = 0.8842 euros)

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Louise Heavens

