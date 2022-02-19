Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Multiple explosions heard in north of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Multiple explosions could be heard on Saturday morning in the north of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.

The origin of the explosions was not clear. There was no immediate comment from separatist authorities or from Kyiv.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters