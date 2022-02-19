Multiple explosions heard in north of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine

DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Multiple explosions could be heard on Saturday morning in the north of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.

The origin of the explosions was not clear. There was no immediate comment from separatist authorities or from Kyiv.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

