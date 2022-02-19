Skip to main content
Multiple loud explosions heard in centre of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine

1 minute read

Ukrainian service members are seen on the front line near the village of Zaitseve in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Multiple explosions could be heard late on Saturday and early on Sunday in the centre of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters reporter said.

The origin of the explosions was not clear. There was no immediate comment from separatist authorities or from Kyiv.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Matthew Lewis

