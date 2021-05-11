Skip to main content

EuropeMurder of young mother in front of child shocks Greece

Reuters
1 minute read

Three thieves strangled a young mother in front of her 11-month-old child on Tuesday after breaking into her home in an Athens suburb and tying up her husband, police said.

The thieves made off with money and jewellery after killing the 20-year-old woman, who was born in Greece but had a British passport, the police said. Her husband, a 33-year-old pilot, survived.

The thieves also killed the family's dog and left it hanging on the fence of the house in the suburb of Glyka Nera, the police added.

Greeks are used to gangland killings but the strangling of the woman in front of her child prompted shocked headlines. "Horror at Glyka Nera," wrote the website Proto Thema.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 11:22 AM UTCSeven children killed, many wounded in Russian school shooting - regional head

At least seven school children and one teacher were killed on Tuesday and many more wounded after a lone teenage gunman opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Kazan, the mayor's office said, prompting a Kremlin call for tighter gun controls.

EuropePolish court to start FX mortgage hearing after evacuation
EuropeFormer Italian PM Berlusconi admitted to hospital - source
EuropeItaly to ask EU to pay Libya to stop migrant departures-newspaper
EuropeFactbox: New German climate targets due on Wednesday