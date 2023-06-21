Nabiullina says adding Moscow to FATF blacklist would be politically motivated

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - The governor of Russia's central bank Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday that there were no reasons for Russia to be added to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist.

Speaking at a session of Russia's upper house of parliament, Nabiullina said that adding Russia to the list would have negative consequences for Moscow, and that any such decision would be "politically motivated".

The Paris-based FATF is a 39-member group of countries that works to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism and weapons proliferation.

It lists countries as "high-risk" if they have "significant strategic deficiences" in countering these issues.

