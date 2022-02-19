Skip to main content
Naive to think fulfilling Russian demands will bring peace, says Polish PM

1 minute read

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen prepares to welcome Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki before a meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 18, 2022. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Complying with Russian demands is not the way to achieve peace in Europe, the Polish prime minister said on Saturday, amid rising tension surrounding the situation in Ukraine.

"It is naive to believe that fulfilling some of the demands of Russia will lead to peaceful cohabitation, peaceful coexistence," Mateusz Morawiecki said at the Munich Security Conference.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Alison Williams

