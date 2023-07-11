NATO says concerned over Iran's "malicious activities" on its territory

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis participate in a family photo at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 11, 2023. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

VILNIUS, July 11 (Reuters) - NATO allies said on Tuesday they were seriously concerned by Iran's "malicious activities" within allied territory and called Tehran to stop its military support to Russia, including the supply of drones.

"We call upon Iran to cease its military support to Russia, in particular its transfer of Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) which have been used to attack critical infrastructure, causing widespread civilian casualties," the 31-member alliance said in a final declaration at a summit in Lithuania.

"We express our serious concern over Iran’s malicious activities within Allied territory."

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

