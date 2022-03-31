NATO asks Denmark to deploy 800 soldiers to Latvia - Danish Defense Ministry

Flags wave outside the Alliance headquarters ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

COPENHAGEN, March 31 (Reuters) - NATO has requested Denmark to send a battalion of 800 soldiers to Latvia to bolster the military alliance's eastern flank, the Danish defence ministry said on Thursday.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said this week that Denmark was ready to send a battalion to the Baltic states on NATO's request, although such a request would still require parliamentary approval.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.