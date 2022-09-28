NATO calls Nord Stream leaks acts of sabotage

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday attributed the leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines to acts of sabotage and said he had discussed the protection of critical infrastructure in NATO countries with the Danish defence minister.

"Discussed the sabotage on the NorthStream pipelines with Defence Minister Morten Bødskov," he said on Twitter.

"We addressed the protection of critical infrastructure in NATO countries."

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Bart Meijer

