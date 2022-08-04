NATO chief says Russia must not win in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

UTOEYA, Norway, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russia should not be allowed to win the war in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"It's in our interest that this type of aggressive policy does not succeed," Stoltenberg said in a speech in his native Norway.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nerijus Adomaitis; Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.