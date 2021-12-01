NATO chief says Russia would pay 'high price' for Ukraine aggression

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - NATO's secretary-general on Wednesday warned Russia against using force against neighbour Ukraine, and told Reuters that Moscow knows it would pay a high price through sanctions and other steps from the West for any aggression.

"We all made it very clear that there will be a high price to pay and, and sanctions is one of the options," Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

"I think it's quite obvious that Russia already knows that they will pay a higher price," he added.

To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next/

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Writing by John Chalmers; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.