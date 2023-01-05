NATO chief warns against underestimating Russia

[1/2] NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during NHO's (Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise) annual conference in Oslo Spektrum, Sweden January 5, 2023. NTB/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS















OSLO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday it would be dangerous to underestimate Russia and President Vladimir Putin's ambitions amid the war in Ukraine.

"They have shown a great willingness to tolerate losses and suffering," Stoltenberg told a business conference in Norway.

"We have no indication that President Putin has changed his plans and goals in Ukraine. So it's dangerous to underestimate Russia."

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.