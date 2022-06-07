NATO combat unit in Lithuania could grow to German-led brigade in longer term, Scholz says

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda visit NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup German troops in Pabrade, Lithuania June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

VILNIUS, June 7 (Reuters) - Berlin and Vilnius will take preparations to expand the multinational NATO combat unit in Lithuania to the size of a brigade eventually, the countries' leaders said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The statement was published after a meeting of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and the Prime Ministers of Latvia and Estonia.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Sabine Siebold

