1 minute read
NATO deputy chief Geoana "confident" Sweden and Finland will join NATO
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
COPENHAGEN, June 10 (Reuters) - NATO's deputy chief is confident that member candidates Sweden and Finland will join the defensive alliance despite objections from Turkey, he told the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Friday.
"We are confident that Sweden and Finland will join our ranks," Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.