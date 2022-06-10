NATO deputy chief Geoana "confident" Sweden and Finland will join NATO

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana speaks to the media as he arrives for a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin, Germany May 15, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

COPENHAGEN, June 10 (Reuters) - NATO's deputy chief is confident that member candidates Sweden and Finland will join the defensive alliance despite objections from Turkey, he told the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Friday.

"We are confident that Sweden and Finland will join our ranks," Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Catherine Evans

