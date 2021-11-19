NATO expects Germany to stay in alliance's nuclear sharing - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference following the talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kiev, Ukraine October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - NATO expects Germany to remain part of the military alliance's nuclear sharing, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, referring to U.S. nuclear bombs on German soil that can be carried by German fighter jets in case of a crisis.

"The nuclear sharing is important because it is an arrangement where NATO allies go together and provide nuclear deterrence," Stoltenberg told reporters on a visit to Berlin.

"It gives also a country like Germany a seat at the table...I think this is extremely important for European allies because then we are involved, we take responsibility and we have a say."

The next German government will have to decide about a replacement of the country's ageing Tornado fighter jets that have been tasked with the nuclear sharing. Some lawmakers are opposed to purchasing new jets.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by Joseph Nasr

