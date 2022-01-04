NATO head convenes council with Russia on Jan. 12

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference after the first day of a meeting of the Alliance's foreign ministers in Riga, Latvia November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has convened a meeting of the NATO-Russia council for Jan. 12, an official with the military alliance said on Tuesday in a statement to Reuters.

"Any dialogue with Russia would have to proceed on the basis of reciprocity, address NATO's concerns about Russia's actions... and take place in consultation with NATO's European partners," the official said, referring to the crisis in Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.