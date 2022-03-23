1 minute read
NATO head warns against use of chemical weapons in Russia's war on Ukraine
BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - Any use of chemical weapons in Russia's war on Ukraine would have far-reaching consequences, NATO head, Jens Stoltenberg warned on Wednesday.
"Any use of chemical weapons would totally change the nature of the conflict, it would be a blatant violation of international law and would have far-reaching consequences," Stoltenberg said.
Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Sabine Siebold
