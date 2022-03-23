NATO head warns against use of chemical weapons in Russia's war on Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a news conference on the eve of a NATO summit, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - Any use of chemical weapons in Russia's war on Ukraine would have far-reaching consequences, NATO head, Jens Stoltenberg warned on Wednesday.

"Any use of chemical weapons would totally change the nature of the conflict, it would be a blatant violation of international law and would have far-reaching consequences," Stoltenberg said.

Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Sabine Siebold

