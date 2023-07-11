NATO to invite Ukraine to alliance when members agree and conditions are met

[1/2]NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuanian July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

VILNIUS, July 11 (Reuters) - NATO will extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the military alliance when "members agree and conditions are met", Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier said it would be "absurd" if NATO leaders gathering for a summit did not offer his country a timeframe for membership, after the alliance head said it would send Kyiv a "positive message".

Reporting by Andrew Gray, writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

